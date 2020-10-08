Echo Park - Could a different kind of crosswalk help fix a dangerous intersection?
A “scramble crosswalk” is being suggested for the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Alvarado Street. The arrangement would allow pedestrians to cross diagonally across the intersection in addition to the traditional crosswalks.
The Neighborhood Council’s Public Safety, Public Works, Parks and Sustainability Committee has addressed a letter to the city’s Department of Transportation, saying this kind of crosswalk could potentially make it safer for pedestrians entering the busy crossroads.
“Given the number of adjacent entrances around all four corners of the intersection, pedestrians are at risk of collision from overtaxed drivers and in need of some method of securing their own right of way,” the letter to the DOT states.
The intersection is part of the city’s High Injury Network, with Sunset being particularly dangerous between Virgil and Bellevue avenues, and Alvarado being notably hazardous between Hoover Street and Glendale Boulevard.
“The safety of this intersection for pedestrians and bicyclists has been a point of conversation for many years,” said Muriel Nacar and Jesse Reyes, the co-chairs of the Neighborhood Council’s Public Safety, Public Works, Parks and Sustainability Committee. (Nacar and Reyes spoke to The Eastsider in a joint statement.)
This kind of crosswalk is mentioned in the letter only as a potential solution, not as a definite prescription. But the letter notes that a scramble sidewalk drastically reduced accidents at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue.
“According to LADOT, there were 19 collisions in 2015 before the installation of the scramble crosswalk at Hollywood and Highland,” the letter stated. “Six months later, only one non-injury collision had occurred.”
At Hollywood-Highland, the arrangement has been that all pedestrian signals stay red even when north-south or east-west car traffic has the green light. Only cars can go.
But eventually, all car traffic lights turn red, and all walk signals turn green, including the diagonal crosswalks. Only pedestrians can go.
Whether or not a scramble crosswalk would work in Echo Park, Nacar and Reyes said LADOT would have to work in with Caltrans on the eventual solution, since Alvarado Street runs along California State Route 2.
A Note From The Publisher
Community News Matters: Support The Eastsider Fall Fundraiser
Thank you to all the readers who helped us get through the past six months by donating and becoming Eastsider sponsors. Your generosity, along with a grant from Facebook, allowed us to continue bringing you breaking news, features and extensive coronavirus coverage.
But we still need your help. To continue producing this website, we will need to rely much more heavily than in the past on support from readers like you. For that reason, The Eastsider has launched a fall fundraiser.
Please consider giving so that we can keep the Eastsider appearing on your phone, laptop and desktop computer. We’re determined to keep you informed and connected to your community.
Please make your contribution by filling out the form below or click or tap here.
Sincerely,
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
- The Eastsider
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.