Echo Park - “There will be no living at the lake,” City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell said, in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

O’Farrell, who spearheaded the closure of the park on March 24, said another park encampment would not be an option, but that the city would continue its efforts to find housing solutions for the homeless population. He also outlined efforts since last December to relocate campers from the park.

He noted that the population of people living at the lake full-time was consistently down to 58, until it suddenly spiked to 209 just before the park closure.

He also said police were involved with the park clearance because of “incendiary threats” on social media from various activist groups.

