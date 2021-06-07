Water main break at Sunset and Alvarado Echo Park

Echo Park -- An 8-inch water main ruptured this morning and repair crews were sent to the scene, authorities said.

The problem was reported about 2 a.m. near Sunset Boulevard and Alvarado Street, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Nearly 70 customers were without water, according to the LADWP outage page. No estimate was available for completion of the repairs.

A water main break in early May flooded an intersection near Echo Park Lake and cut off water for most of the day to surrounding residents. 

Update @ 2 pm: Crews were still working on repairs. One southbound lane on Alvarado was blocked at Sunset.

