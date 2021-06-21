Echo Park -- Saturday night turned into cruise night on Sunset Boulevard.

Restored classic cars and lowriders traveled up and down the boulevard while others showed-off their hydraulics by bouncing up and down off the pavement. Others parked along the street, allowing fans to ogle the chrome-plated and multi-colored vehicles close up.

The Echo Park Cruise night was sponsored by a neighborhood tattoo shop. While the cars were classic car, this cruise night event had a modern touch: a vegan taqueria .