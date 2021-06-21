Echo Park Cruise Night Lowrider mint Jim Schneeweis

Echo Park -- Saturday night turned into cruise night on Sunset Boulevard.

Restored classic cars and lowriders traveled up and down the boulevard while others showed-off their hydraulics by bouncing up and down off the pavement.  Others parked along the street, allowing fans to ogle the chrome-plated and multi-colored vehicles close up.

The Echo Park Cruise night was sponsored by a neighborhood tattoo shop. While the cars were classic car, this cruise night event had a modern touch: a vegan taqueria .

Echo Park Cruise Night Lowrider mustard Jim Schneeweis
Echo Park Cruise Night Lowrider black
Jesús Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. The L.A. native is a graduate of East LA College and Cal State Long Beach. He lives in Echo Park.

Publisher

