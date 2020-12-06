Echo Park -- Police are conducting an investigation of a death tonight in Elysian Park.
Police were called to the western edge of the park near the 1600 block of Sargent Court, said Sgt. Lomeli with the LAPD Northeast Division.
A police helicopter hovered overhead and several officers were on the street, according to one resident.
Lomeli said this was not a homicide but declined to provide any further details.
One person said a woman had died in the park but Lomeli could not confirm that.
