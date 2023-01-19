Echo Park -- If you want Thai street cooking like we’ve been eating since the days when signs read “Chinese-Thai” so they wouldn’t scare delicate palates away, head for one of the branches of Sticky Rice, which has been serving familiar Bangkok cooking since 2013.
The three locations of Sticky Rice, though they have the same menu, are not the same restaurant. The Grand Central Market Sticky is a stand, as is everything in the Market. The Highland Park Sticky is in a bar and nightclub with Thai food served from a window and eaten at outside tables. But the Sticky Rice in Echo Park is a proper restaurant, albeit deeply downhome. You order at a counter, and eat at a handful of indoor tables, and on a patio looking out at the ebb and flow of Sunset Boulevard.
It’s not hard to imagine yourself in Bangkok dining districts like Chatuchuk or Bang Rak at Sticky Rice. There’s a framed poster, in Thai, of Michael Jackson’s Moonwalker. There’s a wall clock with numbers in Siamese script. There’s a poster for a Thai gangster movie. The tables are plain and easily wiped clean. The chairs are hard. And the food is … delicious, served in joyously large portions.
For those of us who have been heading to East Hollywood and deep into the Valley for classic Thai cooking, this is an alternative destination for soulful tom yum soup, heavy with crimini mushrooms, mad with lemongrass and lime leaves. (The tom kha soup adds coconut and the mysterious galanga root.) Move up to the noodle soups, and tom yum includes pork three ways (ground, sliced and balls), peanuts and a hardcooked egg. In cliche terms, a meal in a bowl. Which, as with most cliches, is also true.
Of course there’s papaya salad, a mishmash that’s grown into an obsession. The chicken satay is tender, with a peanut sauce that would make rocks taste good. There’s a snappy sweet chili sauce with the crispy shrimp rolls, with the veggie egg rolls, and with the deep-fried tofu. The roti with green curry is Indian – and what’s wrong with that? The pineapple fried rice is Chinese, and kind of silly; pineapple and cashews seem like something a kid might combine. The pad Thai may well be the last taste I want before I shuffle off this mortal coil.
Oh, and for dessert, there’s crispy banana samosa with coconut sauce … and mango sticky rice – which is the only sticky rice dish on the menu. No matter. It’s Sticky Rice that’s stuck around for a decade now, becoming part of the landscape, a chunk of our street life. It’s where we go to feel the Thai soul of LA.
Merrill Shindler has spent his life eating for a living in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. His idea of psychotherapy is a seat at a bar, with a beer in hand, and a Dodger game on the big screen.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing!
Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.