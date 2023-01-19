Sticky Rice

Echo Park --  If you want Thai street cooking like we’ve been eating since the days when signs read “Chinese-Thai” so they wouldn’t scare delicate palates away, head for one of the branches of Sticky Rice, which has been serving familiar Bangkok cooking since 2013.

The three locations of Sticky Rice, though they have the same menu, are not the same restaurant. The Grand Central Market Sticky is a stand, as is everything in the Market. The Highland Park Sticky is in a bar and nightclub with Thai food served from a window and eaten at outside tables. But the Sticky Rice in Echo Park is a proper restaurant, albeit deeply downhome. You order at a counter, and eat at a handful of indoor tables, and on a patio looking out at the ebb and flow of Sunset Boulevard.

Tom yum soup, chicken satay, crispy shrimp rolls, veggie egg rolls and deep-fried tofu are just a few of the options at Sticky Rice

 

