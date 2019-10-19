Echo Park Super 8 Motel
Photo by Jesus Sanchez

Echo Park -- Singer and actress Demi Lovato is mourning the death of her friend Thomas Trussell III, a male model found dead earlier this month in the Super 8 Motel on Sunset Boulevard, according to Radar.

On her Instagram Stories, Lovato wrote under a black-and-white photo of the 31-year-old Trussell, "Devastated. Please hold your loved ones tight."

Alongside another photo she wrote, "Addiction is NO joke. Heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease."

Trussell's cause of death, however,  has not yet been determined, according to the county coroner.

Tags

Load comments