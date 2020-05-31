Echo Park -- Chants of "No Peace, No Justice" could be heard this afternoon during a demonstration at Echo Park Lake.
An Eastsider reader sent in a video from a nearby hillside.
The protestors were at one point standing along in a very long row with their backs to the lake. At another point the protestors kneeled on the lawn near the boathouse, according to posts on social media.
Protestors appeared to be following social distancing guidelines and many appeared to be wearing masks and other face coverings. "Don't cause a reason to be kicked out," said instructions posted on Instagram asked participants.
It appeared to be a peaceful demonstration in an afternoon when more looting broke out in Santa Monica following a George Floyd demonstration.
A peaceful demonstration in #EchoParlLake honoring the victims killed by police brutality #BLACK_LIVES_MATTERS #GeorgeFloyd #PoliceViolence #echopark #📸 by #BarbaraDavidson pic.twitter.com/Kb9asvFgiO— barbaradavidson (@Photospice) May 31, 2020
