Two large apartment buildings are in the works for Echo Park and Silver Lake, singer-songwriter Jake Shears sells his Los Feliz home for $2.325 million and Goodwill is getting into the development business in Lincoln Heights. Read on for details.

East Hollywood

A coin laundry on Santa Monica Boulevard could be replaced with a mixed-use apartment project, Urbanize said. Plans submitted to the City of Los Angeles would place a seven-story, 23-unit mixed-use development at 4537-4545 W. Santa Monica Boulevard.

Echo Park

More housing is coming to Alvarado Street, with two separate projects preparing to bring 72 units of housing on a single block north of the 101 Freeway, The Eastsider reported. The smaller of the two developments is a 12-unit apartment building that would rise on the site of a one-story house that was demolished at 616 N.Alvarado St., according to city records. The new six-story building will include six live-work residences, six apartments, two retail units and automated parking, according to pending building permits. Meanwhile, next door, another developer is in the early stages of preparing to build a 4-story, 60-unit mixed-use building on a series of lots that extend south to the southbound 101 offramp, according to a filing with the Planning Department.

Alice Cooper and his family have finally sold their duplex in the 1300 block of Laveta Terrace. Cooper put the duplex on the market last August for $1.299 million. But it sat and sat until earlier this month, when it sold for $1.1 million. The L.A. Times said he used the Spanish-style duplex as a writer’s retreat when working in L.A.

Lincoln Heights

The city and Goodwill Southern California are moving closer to a development deal to build a 169,000-square-foot office complex and giant parking garage in Lincoln Heights, The Eastsider reported. A city maintenance yard and Goodwill parking lot would be combined and serve as home to the Clean Water Campus, which would house several hundred employees from the Bureau of Sanitation who now work in leased space in Glassell Park. The same site would also include an 800-space parking garage as well as new offices for Goodwill, which also wants to build additional commercial space and a cafe on the site. If things work out, Goodwill later plans to build about 200 units of affordable housing for low- and moderate-income tenants across San Fernando Road at a facility it currently operates.

Los Feliz

Singer-songwriter Jake Shears of the Scissor Sisters has sold his Streamline Moderne home for $2.325 million or $77,000 over the asking price. The three-level home known as the Ulm House was designed by noted architect William Kesling.

Silver Lake

Tim Disney - the director and co-writer behind the new film “William” - welcomes the L.A. Times to his 1954 Mid Century Modern home in Silver Lake. Disney’s grandfather was Roy O. Disney, the brother and business partner of Walt Disney. But the Times seems more impressed by the kitchen design. “Counter-to-ceiling windows offer expansive views of a garden filled with lemon and avocado trees, and plates are stacked in open cabinets.”

The auto repair shop at 505 Silver Lake Boulevard is gone, with a five-story, 60-unit apartment building ready to rise in its place, says Urbanize. Residences are to be a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The building will feature a central courtyard and a rooftop deck.

Several blocks north, the front of a building was also torn down - apparently without a permit, according to Curbed. The Streamline Moderne-style building on the 1600 block of Silver Lake Boulevard had once housed the colorful store Yolk. The building owner had permits for a remodel, but apparently not a demolition permit. Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety spokesperson Kim Arther said an “order to comply” will be issued as a result, stopping all unauthorized work on the site.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez