Dodger Stadium from the air
Photo by Scott Fajack

Perhaps as beloved as the team itself, Dodger Dogs have long been as much a part of a visit to Dodger Stadium as hits, strikeouts and the seventh-inning stretch.

But the legendary food isn't quite the same anymore, with Farmer John no longer supplying the trademark dogs.

"Farmer John had a long-standing and valued relationship with the Dodgers," Farmer John parent company Smithfield Foods said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. "After the 2019 season, Farmer John made the difficult business decision not to renew its contract with the Dodgers. ... Unfortunately, through the latest contract negotiations, we were unable to come to an agreement that was beneficial for both parties."

Dodger Dogs are still available at the stadium, but they are no longer Farmer John dogs.

The team hasn't said who the new supplier is. Team president Stan Kasten told The Times and announcement is coming soon, following an "elaborate process" of taste-testing to ensure comparable flavor.

"This was as close as they could imagine to what people were used to," Kasten said. "It's a Dodger Dog through and through."

In the meantime, Farmer John purists may want to wander over to a Los Angeles Football Club match. The company last week announced the second year of its sponsorship agreement with the soccer club.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Load comments