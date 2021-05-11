Dodger Dog Deep Dish Pizza: Echo Park welcomes Dodger fans to the World Series

Echo Park - The Los Angeles Dodgers disclosed on Monday that Vernon-based sausage manufacturer Papa Cantella's has been making the Dodger Dogs sold at Dodger Stadium this season.

Longtime Dodger Dog manufacturer Farmer John and the team were unable to reach a new agreement following the 2019 season. On Monday, the Dodgers announced a multi-year partnership with Papa Cantella's to supply Dodger Stadium with Dodger Dogs and its premium sausages.

Dodger Dogs continue to be one of the best-selling concession items in professional sports, and more than 100,000 have been sold through the club's first 13 home games, a team official said.

Packaged Dodger Dogs will also be available at retail grocery locations throughout Southern California.

