Dodger House
Photo by Jesus Sanchez

Echo Park -- The residents of this cute bungalow high up on a hill were most likely celebrating Thursday night following the Dodgers' 6-0 victory over the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to take a two games to none lead over the Washington Nationals tonight in the best of 5 series.The game starts at 6:37 pm at Dodger Stadium.

The following two games will be played at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Tags

Load comments