With "substantial progress" being reported in contract negotiations, unionized Dodger Stadium concession workers have agreed not to strike during the upcoming All Star Game and related events, the union announced today
"Unite Here Local 11 and Compass/Levy at Dodger Stadium have made substantial progress in our contract negotiations this week," according to a statement released by the union today. "On this basis, Local 11 has agreed not to strike during the All Star Game and related events. Both parties look forward to a successful All Star Game and continued negotiations."
Unite Here represents some 1,500 servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks and dishwashers at Dodger Stadium. The workers are employed by Chicago-based Levy Restaurants.
On Monday, the union announced its members had authorized a strike that "could be called at any moment." The strike-authorization potentially threatened operations at Major League Baseball's Mid-Summer Classic, which will be played Tuesday, with pre-game festivities taking place at Dodger Stadium on Saturday and Monday.
Labor negotiations between the union and Levy resumed on Wednesday.
All-Star festivities at Dodger Stadium begin Saturday with MLB's Futures Game, a celebrity softball game and a concert by Becky G.
Monday, the All-Star Home Run Derby is scheduled, followed by the All- Star Game itself on Tuesday.
