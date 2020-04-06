Dodger Stadium rental car lot keeps growing

  • By Barry Lank
Dodger Stadium Rental Cars April 6 MAK.JPG

Rental cars parked at Dodger Stadium on April 2, 2020

 Photo by Mary-Austin Klein

Echo Park -  The huge fleet of unused rental cars being mothballed at the Dodger Stadium during the pandemic keeps growing.

The photo shown above taken on April 2 compared to the one from March 24 (below) shows how many more vehicles have been packed into the north side of the stadium lot while the ballpark is closed during the coronavirus outbreak. 

It's a symbol of the pandemic's growing economic toll, with the travel industry among the hardest hit.

Cars parked at Dodgers Stadium
Photo by Mary-Austin Klein

Now, large numbers of RVs are being a stored in the lot near the stadium entrance at Stadium Way and Vince Scully Avenue.

The Dodgers never responded to our inquiries about what the cars were doing there.

But an Echo Park resident says she has traced the vehicles back to Enterprise rentals. An Enterprise rep told her the company had been storing cars in locations throughout the L.A. area.

Parked cars have already filled up Santa Anita Racetrack, she was told. Then the convention center.  

Enterprise is hardly alone in its search for massive parking areas.

With the travel and rental businesses slowed down by the coronavirus outbreak, car companies are moth-balling their cars in large lots everywhere - including Palm Springs, Ontario Airport in the San Gabriel Valley, and Hawaii’s Aloha Stadium.

ABC7 reports that Angels Stadium has also been turned into a rental car storage site.

rental cars dodgers stadium in background mak april 6.JPG
Photo by Mary-Austin Klein
RVs parked in dodger stadium lot eastsider reader.JPG

A city vehicle was seen towing RVs into the lot. 

 Photo courtesy Eastsider Reader
RVs parked in dodger stadium lot eastsider reader april 6 with stadium in background.JPG
Photo courtesy Eastsider reader
rental cars at dodger stadium close up april 6.JPG
Photo by Mary-Austin Klein

