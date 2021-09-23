Dodger Stadium view April 23,2021

Echo Park - A record has been set at Dodger Stadium. But it’s not a good one, and it's not about sports.

Last month, there were more crimes reported on stadium property than in any other month since records have been available, Crosstown LA reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported 31 violations in August, the highest total in a single month since the department made its data publicly accessible in 2010.

The most common incident by far was battery, with 15 reported attacks - more than the entire rest of the season combined. Seven of those assaults occurred when the Dodgers played the Houston Astros on Aug. 3-4. That was the first time Houston played here since their sign-stealing scandal was exposed in 2019.

Read the rest of this story at Crosstown LA.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

Load comments