Echo Park - A record has been set at Dodger Stadium. But it’s not a good one, and it's not about sports.

Last month, there were more crimes reported on stadium property than in any other month since records have been available, Crosstown LA reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported 31 violations in August, the highest total in a single month since the department made its data publicly accessible in 2010.

The most common incident by far was battery, with 15 reported attacks - more than the entire rest of the season combined. Seven of those assaults occurred when the Dodgers played the Houston Astros on Aug. 3-4. That was the first time Houston played here since their sign-stealing scandal was exposed in 2019.

Read the rest of this story at Crosstown LA.