The SUV of the suspect who rammed 10 other vehicles.
Police asked for the public's help today in identifying victims of a driver who struck approximately 10 vehicles in Echo Park, Chinatown and the Elysian Park area.
Police Chief Michel Moore said 37-year-old Diosdado Tzintzunespindo of Temecula was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with bail set at $440,000.
"There was an arrest of an individual about 3 o'clock in the afternoon at Morton Avenue in Echo Park," Moore told the city's Police Commission during today's meeting. "This individual engaged in a series of assaults with his vehicle on multiple victims throughout the Elysian Park and Chinatown areas of Los Angeles."
The suspect drove his silver 2004 Nissan Xterra and "purposely" rammed multiple vehicles, including some parked cars, Moore said.
"We have taken a statement from him and we'll continue to investigate the circumstances. Given the traffic flows that were going on in those areas in which he moved about, we believe that it's entirely possible that there may be other victims," Moore said.
The LAPD has identified more than 13 victims, including an LAPD employee who was returning from a lunch break and a Department of Water and Power employee, Moore said.
Anyone with further information about the case was asked to contact Detective Kim of the department's Central Area station at 213-833-3750 or 37790@lapd.online. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit bit.ly/3LLi5A3.
