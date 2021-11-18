Echo Park - A driver has been charged in a fatal crash earlier this month in which a homeless man sitting on a bus bench was struck and knocked onto the side of the 101 Freeway.

Thirty-year-old Andres Hernandez of Norwalk has been charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and is out on $100,000 bond.

“The investigation revealed the driver was impaired and was arrested,” said Det. Juan Campos, from the LAPD’s Central Traffic Division.

The victim, 52-year-old Carl Lujan, was sitting on a bus bench at Temple Street and Edgeware Road at about 4 am on Nov. 4. Campos said that a Toyota Scion traveling at a high rate of speed on Temple drove onto the sidewalk and crashed into the bench.

Lujan was thrown into the air for 250 feet before he landed on the southbound 101 Freeway embankment. He came to rest on the shoulder, Campos said. Lujan was pronounced dead by the L.A. Fire Department.

Meanwhile, the Scion’s driver’s-side door wrapped itself around a metal light stand. The driver sustained severe injuries and was hospitalized.

Det. Campos said police are seeking witnesses who were with Hernandez before the collision. Hernández was by himself in the car.

Contact information for the suspect was not made available to The Eastsider.