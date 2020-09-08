Echo Park -- A man was sentenced to four years in state prison today for a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman earlier this year on Sunset Boulevard.

Ilya Foks, 40, pleaded no contest Aug. 12 to one felony count of hit- and-run driving causing death and one misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence in connection with the Jan. 24 crash that left Rosa Lydia Garcia dead, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Foks was driving a 2019 BMW M4 westbound on Sunset Boulevard near Douglas Street and Dodger Stadium when he veered into the eastbound lanes of Sunset and crashed head-on into a 2004 Toyota Corolla, then fled on foot without rendering aid, Los Angeles police said.

Garcia, 61, of Los Angeles, was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The BMW had been reported stolen, and investigators were able to identify the suspect because he left his wallet and driver's license behind, according to police.

Foks was arrested four days later, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Traffic Division.

He has remained behind bars since then, jail records show.

Along with the charges stemming from Garcia's death, Foks was initially charged with two counts each of grand theft auto and burglary, according to court records.