Echo Park -- This should have been obvious by now but ... don't drink the water in Echo Park Lake. (And don't eat the fish.)

CBS Los Angeles found high levels of E. coli in at least one water sample that it had tested. CBS said the lake was regularly used as a toilet back when a large homeless camp ran along its western embankment.

Still, that's not the only thing that might contribute bacteria, particularly since the encampment has been closed since March: Storm drain water also flows into the lake. In fact, the LA Sanitation bureau makes clear that the lake "functions primarily as a detention basin in the city’s storm drain system."

