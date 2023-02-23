Hello All!
If the cloudy and short days of winter bring you down, don't fret. Daylight Savings Time is a little more than three weeks away. It'll still be cold, but at least the days will be a bit longer. In the meantime, sit down and catch up on some of what's going on in East L.A.
Welcome to the party zone!
State agency forfeits clean up funds
A state agency overseeing the cleanup of toxic lead from neighborhoods near the Exide battery recycling plant forfeited millions earmarked for the project, the L.A. Times reported. The state funds designated for cleaning up and testing parkways (the strip between the sidewalk and street) and other public pieces of land were returned to the state’s general fund after a deadline was missed.
Lawyers seek to dismiss deputies' claims
County lawyers are calling for the dismissal of claims filed by several Sheriff’s deputies who alleged that a group known as the Banditos pressured them to quit their jobs or leave the East Los Angeles Station, Fox 11 reported. The lawyers are seeking the dismissal of the claims nearly 3 ½ years after being filed.
East LA's Cruising Conundrum: Cool cars cause concern
Classic car and lowrider enthusiasts in California have welcomed a state bill that aims to prevent local governments from banning cruising.
However, some residents in East Los Angeles, where Whittier Boulevard has long been a cruising mecca, have expressed concern about the proposed legislation.
Tony DeMarco of the Whittier Boulevard Merchants Association believes that cruising can lead to dangerous stunts, unruly spectators and loss of business.
Eddie Torres, co-founder of the East L.A. Coalition, a group consisting of residents and merchants, worries that eliminating existing regulations could exacerbate existing issues, such as traffic congestion, lack of parking and blocked bus stops.
The trouble related to cruising “doesn’t bring anything beneficial (to the community),” Torres said. “There’s no real answer to community safety.”
Despite these concerns, County Supervisor Hilda Solis, who five years ago sponsored more limits on cruising, now supports the state legislation, arguing that existing regulations are difficult and expensive to enforce.
She has called for law enforcement agencies to work with car clubs and the community to organize safe cruising events.
“I understand the significance of low-rider culture to our community,” Solis said in a statement. She changed her mind after “hearing the voices of community members on the importance of uplifting this art form which has deep roots in East Los Angeles.”
Resident Richard Gutierrez, a former lowrider owner who cruised in the 1970s as a member of a club, said car enthusiasts were drawn to car clubs for the camaraderie and the love of a hobby where people tried to create vehicles that were one of a kind.
He is cautiously optimistic about the bill. Lifting the ban on cruising, he said, would make for a "much better world."
To Cruise or Not To Cruise
Are you in favor of removing local restrictions on cruising? Take our poll:
Free tax filing assistance available
Free Tax Prep Los Angeles is available to help low-income residents file their taxes.
The service, sponsored by the county's Department of Consumer and Business Affairs and other agencies, is staffed by specially trained IRS volunteers stationed at sites across the county.
Taxpayers can meet with volunteers in-person or upload documents for remote assistance.
Free software is also available for those who prefer to complete their tax returns themselves.
The service is also available to people with disabilities, senior citizens, and limited English-speaking skills. Appointments can be made through the Free Tax Prep Los Angeles website.
A neighborhood store and more
To the owner of Sara’s Market, the small neighborhood store in City Terrace, is much more than a family business - it’s home, says a story in Marketplace. Sara Valdes is the third generation of her family to run the store on City Terrace Drive. “My parents own the whole property, and I grew up in the back house, so I’ve been here my whole life,” Valdes told Marketplace.
Grants available to help pay gas bills
It’s cold, and for some people, gas bills are taking a big chunk out of their budget as they try to heat their homes.
The Southern California Gas Company offers low-income customers financial help.
The Gas Assistance Fund program offers one-time grants to help cover the cost of natural gas. Grants are available on a first-come basis.
For income qualifications and additional information, visit Southern California Gas Company’s Gas Assistance Fund website. The company offers other programs to help customers experiencing financial difficulties.
Farmer John workers preparing for next job
A partnership involving L.A. County, union groups and the state is making it possible for 2,000 workers at Farmer John's meat-packing plant in Vernon to be ready for their next job as the plant closes, the L.A. Daily News reported. Some workers are going through training programs preparing them to move into the hospitality industry.
Friday, Feb. 24
Celebrate Black History Month with a number of activities Friday evening at Obregon Park and Saybrook Park.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Support Black owned businesses -both locally based and from across the county - during the Black Business Marketplace at East Los Angeles College.
Wednesday, March 1
Use your imagination and build something using cardboard. Children use their creativity, design and building skills to complete cardboard construction projects at the East Los Angeles Library.
Thursday, March 2
Enjoy some magic. Christopher T. Magician celebrates Read Across America by combining magic and his favorite books at the Anthony Quinn Library.
Wednesday, March 8
Get involved in the Teen Advisory Board at the East Los Angeles Library. Participants have a say in future teen-oriented activities and the teen space within the library.
