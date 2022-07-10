Echo Park -- On a warm midweek July afternoon, swan boat riders who finished their tour of Echo Park Lake shared their favorite memories of summer.
It was always a road trip to either Vegas or Mexico with the family, recalls Marvin Hildago of Los Angeles. “The Mexican resorts were always fun for me a kid, especially resorts that would overlook the beach. You’d get out of the pool and take a few steps down and then you were at the shore of the ocean.”
New Los Angeles resident Bobby Chirila also had memories involving a large body of water. “I’m from Pennsylvania and I really liked going to a place in Ohio that was called Geneva on the Lake,” he says recalling rows of arcades and a big beach on Lake Erie.
Reza Galindo, who grew up in Los Angeles and now lives in Hawaii, also counted road trips as one of her most valuable family memories. “All the way from Los Angles to Canada,” she says. “I will never forget this cute little Italian restaurant in Medford, Oregon where they grew vegetables in their backyard. I wonder if it’s still there? We would always stop in Medford at the beginning of the Shakespeare festival.”
