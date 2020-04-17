Echo Park -- Police apprehended a person suspected of being involved in an assault near Echo Park Lake this afternoon, according to the LAPD.
Police units were called to the 700 block of Echo Park Avenue at 5:34 pm in response to a report of a fight, said LAPD spokeswoman Rosario Cervantes.
A police helicopter hovered overhead as officers searched for a suspect who was reportedly armed with a gun.
The suspect was found but it's not immediately clear if anyone was injured.
