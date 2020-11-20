Echo Park -- Lowboy and The Window, a bar, restaurant and take-out operation located in the same building, will reopen this weekend after a COVID-19 outbreak among the kitchen staff forced the businesses to shut down.

A weekly testing program detected a positive case among one worker on Nov. 11, prompting an immediate shut down of both Lowboy and The Window, which are part of Park Hospitality.

"During the first days of follow-up testing, we discovered three more cases within our kitchen team," said Michael Francesconi with Park Hospitality, which isolated staff and traced potential contacts. "Fortunately our recurring testing program caught this early and we were able to prevent the further spread throughout staff and to our customers."

The 4 positive members of our staff remain at home, resting and recovering," Francesconi said.

After receiving necessary approvals, the company plans to reopen on Saturday, Nov. 21 with take-out and delivery before resuming outdoor service on Monday until 10 pm, Francesconi.

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Park Hospitality was behind opening a trio of bars and restaurant -- including Lowboy and Bar Flores -- in the same building that previously housed The Lost Knight and before that Barragan's Mexican restaurant.

"Please let this be a reminder to you all to get tested, mask up, and practice social distancing," said a post on Lowboy's Instagram.