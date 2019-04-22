Echo Park billboard now a Nipsey Hussle memorial

ECHO PARK -- A billboard facing the southbound 101 Freeway at Glendale Boulevard has been turned into a tribute to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle. It's not known who is responsible but the word "Thrash" is included in two spots on the billboard.
The other side of the sign is an ad for a mango michelada.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.