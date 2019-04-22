You are the owner of this article.
Echo Park billboard now a Nipsey Hussle memorial

  • Jesus Sanchez
ECHO PARK -- A billboard facing the southbound 101 Freeway at Glendale Boulevard has been turned into a tribute to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle. It's not known who is responsible but the word "Thrash" is included in two spots on the billboard.

The other side of the sign is an ad for a mango michelada.

