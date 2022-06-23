Echo Park -- Some call Kimberly Rice, the head brewer and manager at Sage Plant Based Bistro & Brewery, a “brewmaster.” But Rice says she feels she hasn’t ‘mastered’ anything in the art of brewing beverages. Instead, she’s always learning.
Rice was not always a brewer. She holds multiple degrees in film and was an avid IPA consumer. While working at a restaurant while on hiatus from film, she was excited by the innovation and immediate gratification in brewing.
“There’s something tangible. You have a product right away while writing sits on the shelf,” Rice said. “[Brewing] brought together the art side and the science side … and I also now get a little bit of activism, too.”
Contrary to popular belief, breweries brew much more than just beer. Sage Brews, for example, also makes kombuchas, colas, and even non-alcoholic CBD seltzers (Rice’s favorite). For her beers, Rice works with a Bay Area malter who organically and regeneratively grows their malt barley and a Los Angeles area hop yard.
The local farming experience is exciting for Rice. “I get to go touch the plants when they're just starting to spring out all the way until harvest,” she said.
The regenerative aspect of farming is also important to Rice from an environmental standpoint. She explained how big agriculture’s use of pesticides kills the microbes that help soil transfer nutrients. Regenerative farming, she says, “[is] about making the soil better than you started with, and a lot of it is going back to some traditional kinds of farming.”
Rice hopes that, in the coming years of Sage Brews, can open a production space and continue to support more eco-friendly brewing practices on a larger scale.
Jessica Doherty is a writer and editor. She currently is an executive editor for USC’s Annenberg Media and the editor in chief of digital arts and culture magazine Ampersand LA. For more about her, visit dohertyjessica.com
