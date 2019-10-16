Echo Park - Back in 2007, a blogger at Curbed once called the corner of Alvarado and Sunset "an intersection of drugs, homelessness, and 24-hour despair."

But starting not long after that, one residential project after another has been been going up or planned along the Alvarado Street corridor. It's a mix of pricey market-rate loft-style apartments, housing for low-income renters and townhouses for sale.

Nearly 300 units of housing is currently being built or planned for a stretch of Alvarado between Montrose Street on the north and Temple Street on the south.

Just within the last year, plans have emerged for an 81-unit affordable housing complex at Alvarado and Kent, a 60-unit mixed-use building at 606 N. Alvarado, and a 12-unit apartment building along that same block, at 616 N.Alvarado St.

“The fact that Alvarado Street is a busy thoroughfare is exactly what makes it appealing to developers ,” said real estate agent Tracy Do, who has recently been handling sales for the six-unit, small-lot Alvarado Lofts on 912 N. Alvarado. "They get far less resistance from the City and from neighborhood groups when they focus their work on major thoroughfares.” [Publisher Note: Do has advertised Alvarado Lofts on The Eastsider]

In 2009, construction began for the first complex along Alvarado to take advantage of zoning laws allowing for bigger, denser mixes of housing and commercial uses. Press coverage and comments by developers were almost apologetic at the time:

Pull Quote "If you are looking for a peaceful and tranquil place to live, then the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Alvarado Street in Echo Park is probably not the place for you. Developer Clyde Wood readily concedes that anyone seeking suburban peace and quiet should probably head for Calabasas…." (The Eastsider)

But units for the Echo 1030 Live/Work Lofts started renting out somewhat briskly after it opened in 2010. A few years after as the economy recovered from the recession, developers filed plans with the city for new residential projects.

Now, city incentives to create more affordable housing along major bus and rail lines has made Alvarado even more desirable for developers.

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

For all that, though, this area isn’t for everyone - and has many challenges, including homeless encampments near the 101 Freeway, litter and roaring traffic.

But Do notes there is clearly demand for housing in Echo Park, - and not enough apartments, condos and small-lot homes to satisfy it.

"Alvarado still has a ways to go,” Do said, “but there is great potential there and I think that, long-term, a better and more user-friendly Alvarado Street will be great for Echo Park."