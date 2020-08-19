Echo Park - A Sunset Boulevard bungalow court that’s threatened with demolition took a big step to becoming a historic landmark - even though the city’s Planning Department was opposed.

The Cultural Heritage Commission voted 3-2 earlier this month to declare the Stires Staircase Bungalow Court -- ten hillside bungalows arranged in a U-shape around a central concrete stairway -- as a city historic cultural monument. That designation, which must still be approved by the City Council, would make demolition much more difficult.

First District Councilman Gil Cedillo indicated it would support the commission's decision and is seeking more protection for the property's renters. "Our Council Office is ... committed to ensuring that the tenants who reside on the property are not displaced or are priced out of affordable housing."

The owners of the property, AYM Investments, have applied to replace the courtyard with a 70-unit apartment building. AYM has not responded to The Eastsider for comment.

Several of the units have already been vacated and boarded up on the property, which rises steeply uphill from the 1200 block of Sunset Boulevard near Marion Avenue. Despite its forlorn appearance, "The Stires Staircase Bungalow Court embodies the spirit of innovative Southern California development that resulted in the Bungalow Court design," said the property's historic monument application.

The commission's support of the landmark application was a surprise since it usually follows the recommendation of the Planning Department. In this case, department staff said the property failed to meet the criteria associated with historic landmarks.

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

“The property is not a unique or outstanding example of the bungalow court typology or the Mission Revival architectural style,” the report stated. Moreover, among the notable people associated with the property, “Staff finds that none of these individuals appears to rise to the level of historic personages.”

But supporters argued otherwise.

Darcy Harris, chair of the Echo Park Neighborhood Council, argued for the courtyard’s architectural significance, saying that although there are many bungalow courts preserved on flatlands, “I’m not aware of many hillside bungalow courts in other parts of the city, apart from the Silver Lake/Echo Park area.”

Commission vice president Gail Kennard also argued that a one-time owner - Lilly Bennett Baldwin Howard - counted as a significant historical person. The fourth and final wife of the California Gold Rush tycoon and real estate speculator Elias Jackson “Lucky” Baldwin (she married him when she was 16), Howard eventually became president of the West Side State Bank, president of the Hollywood State Bank and Broadway State Bank, vice president of the First National Bank of Pasadena and owner of Continental Bank (later part of Bank of America).

Historical commissioner Diane Kanner, however, countered that, as a banker, Howard probably owned a lot of properties, particularly during the Depression.

“She probably wasn’t even aware this property was part of her portfolio,” Kanner said.

As for the appearance of the bungalows themselves, “The architectural style is not really a style,” Kanner said. “They’re just boxes.”

The bid for historical designation now goes to the City Council.