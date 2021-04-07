Echo Park -- The cancellation of last year's Dodgers season opener in the early days of the pandemic was a major blow to the neighborhood restaurants and bars that would have been jammed with fans.

But with the COVID situation improving, Dodgers fans will once again stream through Echo Park this Friday, April 9, as they head to the ballpark to watch their World Series champs play in the season opener against the Washington Nationals.

The season opener coincides with L.A. County's recent move into the orange tier last week, which loosened restrictions on bars and restaurants -- as well as the ballpark. That's good news for Dodgers fans celebrating the start of a new season.

In honor of the Dodgers' Opening Day, here are the specials being offered in Echo Park.

After being closed since mid-December, The Douglas is back in business! As one of the closest bar/restaurants near the ballpark, their menu and beer selections were created with the Dodger fan in mind with a $4 beer on draft. They’ll be introducing other game day specials for food and beverage soon.

Your friendly Echo Park Chinese restaurant is offering one free egg roll with your purchase if you show up with any Dodger attire, but you have to mention The Eastsider ;).

The Dodgerata is back on the menu! Guisados turns their Horchata blue for every home game.

Monty's is offering their Dodgerberry Shake, exclusive to the Echo Park location. It's a strawberry blueberry blend with their organic soft served. The vegan restaurant also has Monty's merchandise Dodger-themed baseball T-shirts and caps.

Chuy's will be popping up on Sunset Boulevard on Opening Day selling half a dozen salted pretzels for $12

Free hot brew coffee all day Friday to celebrate the opening day for the Wold Champions.

If you show your Dodger ticket on April 9th you get 15% off your bill. After the game Lowboy opens at 4 p.m.)

Rodeo is having a Dodger beer special offering $5 pints on Opening Day.

Know of any other special in the area you don't see here? Shoot me an email at melody@theeastsiderla.com and we'll add it!