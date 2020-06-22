Echo Park -- Firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out this morning in a commercial building densely packed with storage, said the L.A. Fire Department.

It took crews nearly an hour to fully bring the fire, which was reported at 5:32 am, under control in the 600 block of North Alvarado Street.

The fire within the contents of the one-story, metal-clad building took about half an hour to contain. But a fire concealed by the building's double roof continued to burn for about another 20 minutes before it was brought under control, said LAFD.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, said LAFD.