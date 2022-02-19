Echo Park condo fire

Smoke from condo fire on Alvarado Street in Echo Park. 

Echo Park --  Firefighters this morning knocked down a blaze in one unit at a two-story condominium building.

The 34 firefighters dispatched at 9:21 a.m. to 1880 block N. Alvarado Street had the fire knocked down within 19 minutes, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Crews are still working to ensure no hot spots remain in the walls and conducting overhaul operations," Stewart said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments