Echo Park - Four years ago, Champion Real Estate Company purchased a 200-foot-long strip of old storefronts and a parking lot along Sunset Boulevard and began the process of renovating and reusing the buildings for a project called BrickWorks.

But that vision has apparently changed. A lot.

Champion has now filed plans to knock down two of the BrickWorks buildings that had been renovated and partially leased but never occupied. In their place, the one-story buildings and parking lot at Sunset and McDuff Street would be replaced with a 5-story building with 136 new residential units, 15 of them set aside as affordable housing. The complex would also include 8,000 square feet of ground-floor restaurant space.

If approved, the Champion development would become the latest big residential project to be built or planned along Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park, adding hundreds of units of housing to what has been a primarily commercial corridor.

In most of these cases, developers have taken advantage of incentives to include affordable housing on projects near major transit lines. In return, the developers are able to build larger and more dense projects than would normally have been allowed. The Champion project would also be taller and have less parking and open space and than would be typical.

The Eastsider has reached out to Champion to find out why the company made such a dramatic about face on the development.

The site is near enough to a hillside that the project will appear three or four stories tall when viewed from the north, but five or six stories when viewed from Sunset, according to planning documents. The part that fronts along Sunset will be designed with a “cool color palette and materials” of blue, green, grey, glass, and metal.

Construction would begin in 2022 and take about two years to complete, according to planning documents.

Before 2017, the site hosted A Grocery Warehouse, a longtime Asian market. Champion bought the property for $9.5 million, with plans to turn it into a mixed-use retail and residential development to be known as the BrickWorks. The company even renovated and leased the units to coffee shops and Japanese restaurants.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

But in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the store fronts have remained empty.

Echo Park housing on Sunset Boulevard

The Champion project joins several other large residential and commercial developments planned for Sunset Boulevard in and near Echo Park. Among them:

1111 Sunset Blvd: The former Metropolitan Water District campus in neighboring Victor Heights is the site of a proposed $600 million development with 800 units of housing, a hotel and other retail and commercial uses.

1185 Sunset Blvd.: Aragon Properties plans to build a 204-unit, mixed-use project on the site of a former hardware store and car wash.

1301 Sunset Blvd.: Building permits have been applied for but not issued to build a 4-story, 45-unit apartment building over retail shops and a subterranean parking garage.

1489 Sunset Blvd: Champion Real Estate has filed plans to build a six-story, 136-unit residential project with ground floor retail on a parking lot and the site of the former A Grocery Warehouse market.

1911 Sunset Blvd.: Holland Partner Group is moving ahead with plans to build a 6-story, 170-unit residential complex with commercial space on the site of Taix French restaurant.

2225 Sunset Blvd: The City Planning Commission approved a 176-unit development near Sunset and Alvarado, Urbanize reported. The development at 2225 Sunset Blvd. would have frontage on Mohawk and Elsinore Streets. This is the same location as a proposed 62-unit housing project from around 10 years ago that didn't manage to get through.