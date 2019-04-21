Map of Echo Park garage fire on Allesandro
ECHO PARK -- Firefighters snuffed out a garage fire that broke out early this morning along the 1300 block of N Allesandro Street.

It took 28 firefighters 16 minutes to knock down the fire, which was reported at 4:21 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

There were no injuries, and no other buildings were damaged. 

