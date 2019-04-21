ECHO PARK -- Firefighters snuffed out a garage fire that broke out early this morning along the 1300 block of N Allesandro Street.
It took 28 firefighters 16 minutes to knock down the fire, which was reported at 4:21 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
There were no injuries, and no other buildings were damaged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.