Echo Park Eats is a ghost kitchen with room for 20 food providers.
Echo Park — Yes, Reece Scelfo said, he’d like to have a brick-and-mortar location someday for his business, Brady’s Bakery. But for now, he’s selling fresh cookies just fine through deliveries and pick-ups.
All he really needs is commercial kitchen space. And that, it turns out, can be shared.
Brady’s is one of the companies moving into Echo Park Eats, a so-called "ghost kitchen," that opened last month in a former medical clinic off of Sunset Boulevard. In an era when restaurants can survive without having a sit-down location, CloudKitchens, the company that operates Echo Park Eats, has more than 70 locations nationwide, each offering workspace for a variety of food services without public dining rooms. These types of kitchens are not open to the public.
The new Echo Park facility has more than 20 kitchens, all of which are currently booked by various food concessioners around town, according to a statement from CloudKitchens. The renters have access to their spaces 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the company said.
The rent varies according to location, kitchen size, and customer needs, CloudKitchens said. But the company's website estimates an upfront investment of $30,000, and a possible break-even point of about six months.
