Echo Park hit-and-run scene Sunset Boulevard

Sunset Boulevard was shut down near the scene of the hit-and-run

 Photo by Eastsider reader

Echo Park -- A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed this morning in a hit-and-run on Sunset Boulevard, police said.

The man, about 60, was injured about 5:20 a.m. at Sunset Boulevard and Douglas Street and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

NBC4 and other media outlets say the victim was identified as José Vaquiero, a grandfather of 3 who police say may have entered traffic lanes to cathc a bus.

Witnesses described the car as a Honda or Hyundai, dark blue, with dark tinted windows and possible damage to the front-end. No description was available of the motorist.

Sunset Boulevard was closed to all traffic near the scene of the crash.

The No. 2, 4 and 704 bus lines are being rerouted to Temple Street until about 1 pm, says Metro.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247

