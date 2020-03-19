Echo Park -- A new facility for the homeless to store their belongings opened this week in a public parking lot about a block north of Echo Park Lake, Councilman Mitch O'Farrell announced.

The Bin Echo Park Safe Storage at 1146 N. Glendale is composed of three large shipping containers where homeless people can keep their personal items in more than 80 oversized bins similar to the ones used for trash collection.

The storage center will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Similar facilities have opened up across the city near the site of large homeless populations and encampments, like the one at Echo Park Lake.

Last month, the city opened a much larger bin storage center in Downtown L.A.

The Echo Park bin storage center is located on a portion of city owned property that is the site of a contentious proposal by Councilman O'Farrell to build housing for homeless and low-income tenants.