Echo Park -- Firefighters knocked down a fire that broke out early this morning in a house in the 1600 block of Lake Shore Avenue, according to the L.A. Fire Department.
The fire in the one-story residence was extinguished in about 20 minutes, said LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange.
No persons were injured, and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.
There were some reports that two dogs were inside the house when the fire broke out. But Prange could not confirm that or whether the house was vacant at the time of the blaze.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.