Echo Park -- Firefighters knocked down a fire that broke out early this morning in a house in the 1600 block of Lake Shore Avenue, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

The fire in the one-story residence was extinguished in about 20 minutes, said LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange.

No persons were injured, and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

There were some reports that two dogs were inside the house when the fire broke out. But Prange could not confirm that or whether the house was vacant at the time of the blaze.