Echo Park -- A fire at a single-story home in the 300 block of North Douglas Street was knocked down early this morning, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

It took 39 firefighters 17 minutes to contain the blaze, which was reported at 12:42 a.m.

Flames were stopped from spreading further into nearby vegetation and or moving on to surrounding buildings including a multi-unit residential building and the Echo Park Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library.

No injuries were reported.