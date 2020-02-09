Echo Park -- A fire at a single-story home in the 300 block of North Douglas Street was knocked down early this morning, according to the L.A. Fire Department.
It took 39 firefighters 17 minutes to contain the blaze, which was reported at 12:42 a.m.
Flames were stopped from spreading further into nearby vegetation and or moving on to surrounding buildings including a multi-unit residential building and the Echo Park Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library.
No injuries were reported.
#fire in Angeleno Heights @TheEastsiderLA pic.twitter.com/HbKIc1S52c— britt witt (@britt0witt) February 9, 2020
You posted on the fire at 300 N. Douglas street and that it was near the surrounding buildings one of which was Echo park library. Did you mean Edendale library?
Hi. Echo Park has two branch libraries. The Edendale branch is on Sunset Blvd. The Echo Park branch is at Douglas and Temple
