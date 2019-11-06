Echo Park -- There's no shortage of coffee houses, pizzerias and vegan-friendly cafes across the neighborhood.
But, without much fanfare, Echo Park has also become a small but up-and-coming hot spot for Japanese cuisine.
The open and soon-to-open places along or just off Sunset Boulevard range from a take-out ramen shop and a sake bar to a restaurant featuring build-your-own-bento-box meals.
Perhaps the most celebrated of these Japanese eateries is Konbi, a tiny, Japanese-style sandwich shop that was named America's Best New Restaurant by Bon Appetit magazine.
Here's a rundown of the neighborhood's Japanese restaurants:
SilverLake Ramen 2 Go
Hironori Craft Ramen
Supertoro
Konbi
Ototo Sake Bar
Tsubaki
