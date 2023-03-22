People sitting in meeting with a sign that reads "Save the Fence"

Most of the people who attended the two Echo Park Lake fence meetings wanted to keep the fence or expressed concerns about removing it.

Echo Park -- Plans to remove the Echo Park Lake fence were the focus of two meetings last week. City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez vowed to keep the park free of homeless encampments once the barrier comes down. But many remained skeptical -- and a yelling homeless woman outside one of the meetings didn't help.

The chain-link fence was installed two years ago after a large homeless encampment at the lake was removed. Since then, the fenced-in park has remained free of tents while encampments have dotted the surrounding neighborhood. Many fear that the park will once again become a homeless encampment once the fence comes down. Some have even called for a permanent, iron fence.

Two men talking to each other at community meeting

Echo Park resident Thomas DeBoe (left) talks to Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez about the Echo Park Lake fence at one of two community meetings
Clothes and other items piled on the sidewalk and street

It was hard not to notice the large homeless encampment next to the community center where City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez said he would prevent similar encampments from becoming established at Echo Park Lake. 

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

