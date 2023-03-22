Start your mornings with news about your community. Sign up for our daily newsletter and join the more than 9,000 readers who turn to The Eastsider to find out what's happening in their neighborhood.
It was hard not to notice the large homeless encampment next to the community center where City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez said he would prevent similar encampments from becoming established at Echo Park Lake.
Echo Park -- Plans to remove the Echo Park Lake fence were the focus of two meetings last week. City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez vowed to keep the park free of homeless encampments once the barrier comes down. But many remained skeptical -- and a yelling homeless woman outside one of the meetings didn't help.
The chain-link fence was installed two years ago after a large homeless encampment at the lake was removed. Since then, the fenced-in park has remained free of tents while encampments have dotted the surrounding neighborhood. Many fear that the park will once again become a homeless encampment once the fence comes down. Some have even called for a permanent, iron fence.
Soto-Martinez said that everyone wants a clean and safe park.
“The only disagreement we have is that some people believe the only way to accomplish that is with a fence," he said. "And I believe that we can accomplish that without a fence.”
Soto-Martinez didn't specify when the fence would be removed, but many speculated it would happen around the two-year anniversary this month.
About 80% of residents recently surveyed by the council office favored taking down the fence, Soto-Martinez said. But most of the people who spoke at the town hall meetings in Echo Park want it to remain.
Soto-Martinez said his office is prepared to respond to reports of homeless individuals living in the park once the fence comes down. He mentioned that 56 unhoused persons who had lived nearby had recently been moved into temporary housing at the Silver Lake Hotel.
However, an encampment on Lemoyne Street right outside Thursday's meeting only reinforced concerns among some in the audience. Heads turned as a homeless woman at the encampment could be heard shouting next to a van and large pile of belongings that spilled into the street.
One woman who lives on Lemoyne asked Soto-Martinez what happens when people refuse housing. “I’ve contacted your office … twice. My case is just pending, pending, pending." During Saturday's meeting, a mental health worker said she was “devastated” to see the Lemoyne encampment.
Soto-Martinez said that vast majority of homeless residents accept offers of housing. He said the homeless woman on Lemoyne actually accepted housing at a Tiny Home village shelter, but it took four weeks of daily visits to win her confidence. As of Tuesday, however, the encampment on Lemoyne was still there.
Still, Soto-Martinez shows no sign of wavering. “We will be successful when we take down the fence.”
Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.
