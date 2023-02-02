Echo Park -- A chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park Lake that has been criticized by activists will be removed, Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez announced today.
The fence was installed following the removal of around 200 people living in encampments in the park in March 2021. Parts of it have since been knocked down several times, including earlier this week.
"We will take down the fence, and we will take painstaking care to do it right, with more transparency, so the city can see once and for all that criminalization and segregation don't solve homelessness,'' Soto-Martinez said in a statement.
The exact date of the fence's removal will be announced later, according to Soto-Martinez.
The removal effort on March 25, 2021 was met with large protests, in which hundreds of officers descended on Echo Park and arrested about 180 people, including journalists.
Soto-Martinez criticized his predecessor, Mitch O'Farrell -- who he ousted from office last November -- for what Soto-Martinez called a "violent displacement of unhoused individuals and peaceful protesters at Echo Park Lake.'' Soto-Martinez said the fence was installed as part of "the final act of this rushed and failed plan'' to close off the park to the community.
"For many in the community, including myself, the fence symbolizes division and the biggest failure of homeless policy in the history of Los Angeles,'' Soto-Martinez said.
In an interview during his campaign, Soto-Martinez told The Eastsider that, if elected, his office would address an encampment at Echo Park Lake on “day one.” “As soon as you see one tent, the alarm bells should be ringing for the staff,” he said last September.
Soto-Martinez said that after the election, his office began coordinating with city departments, service providers, advocates and former residents of the park.
