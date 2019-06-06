Echo Park -- Where are the Echo Park Lake lotus?

With only a few weeks to go before the annual Lotus Festival at Echo Park Lake, the lotus bed in the northwest corner of the lake is looking relatively empty. There are some clumps of the aquatic plants on the edges but the center is primarily open water.

Compare the photo above taken this week to the lush looking lotus bed of 2017 and the large blooms that were already attracting lotus fans' attention.

Has it been our relatively cool and cloudy spring that explains why the lotus are late bloomers this year? Or is it a maintenance issue?

We've been through this before, with 2016 being a disappointing year for lotus watchers. Perhaps the arrival of sunnier days and warmer temps will encourage more lotus to emerge.