Echo Park -- City officials are preparing to close Echo Park Lake, which has become the site of one of the city's largest and most highly visible homeless encampments.

"We are working with several City departments to temporarily close the park to repair more than half a million dollars in damage," said Tony Arranaga, spokesman for 13th District Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell. "When the official notice of the closure is posted by the Department of Recreation and Parks, our office will alert the public and the media."

Today's statement comes as homeless advocates said on Twitter that the park would be closed and fenced off on Thursday.

Street Watch LA is asking supporters to "stand in solidarity with our unhoused neighbors" by showing up at the lake at 7 am on Wednesday.

O'Farrell has previously indicated that the park would be closed and the homeless moved but has never said when.

The council office said it is working with agencies to find rooms for the homeless under Project RoomKey.

Arranga said more than 100 people who have been living at the lake have been moved into "safe housing and shelter."

Earlier this month, the Board of Recreation & Parks Commissioners approved $600,000 to replace turf at Echo Park Lake and make improvements to restrooms, lighting and irrigation systems and other parts of the park.

The last time the park was fenced off and closed to the public was in July 2011 at the start of a two-year-long renovation.