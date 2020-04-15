Echo Park - The Lotus Festival - typically one of the Los Angeles' largest festivals - has been canceled for this summer because of the coronavirus.

"If you looking at what’s happen with the resurgence of new infections, I would not recommend big gatherings," said Leo Pandac, president of the Lotus Festival Inc., noting that the state's ban on large gatherings may well last until the end of the year. "It’s safe to say July 2021 will be fine. It's better to keep the public safe by not having it this year."

This was supposed to be the 40th anniversary of the event, taking place on July 11 and 12. Each year, the festival spotlights one Asian nation, and this time it was going to be Cambodia. But instead, the Department of Recreation and Parks posted notices on Facebook last Thursday, and on the department's website, announcing the cancelation.

Rose Watson, a spokesperson with the Department of Recreation and Parks, also noted, "it requires a tremendous amount of preparation for this two-day event and due to these uncertain and unprecedented times, it was best that we postpone the festival until next year."

The festival usually attracts a weekend total of about 125,000 people, Watson said. Last year’s event featured 32 acts on the entertainment schedule, a separate set of acts on the Children’s Stage, at least 26 food vendors and an extensive schedule of dragon boat races.

This year, about 95 percent of the vendors and entertainment had already been booked, before COVID-19 began triggering restrictions, Pandac said. Watson added, however, "it was no surprise nor were they disappointed that the Lotus Festival was canceled this year."

Pandac said, "This year, we’ll still have the lotus. We’ll go there and do a hike. It will be a different world by next year."