LA Federal Court

Echo Park -- An Echo Park man has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges of using a social media messaging app to distribute child pornography and attempt to sex-traffic two children, prosecutors announced today.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Francisco Anthony Dorame, 41, will plead guilty to charges of attempted sex trafficking of a child under 14 and of distribution of child pornography.  Dorame is expected to appear Thursday for his arraignment. 

