Echo Park -- An Echo Park man has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges of using a social media messaging app to distribute child pornography and attempt to sex-traffic two children, prosecutors announced today.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Francisco Anthony Dorame, 41, will plead guilty to charges of attempted sex trafficking of a child under 14 and of distribution of child pornography. Dorame is expected to appear Thursday for his arraignment.
Prosecutors said Dorame, who was arrested Aug. 23, used the Kik Messenger app in an attempt to traffic two children, aged 7 and 9.
He allegedly made two payments totaling $100 to a person with access to the children, then requested photos of the victims while expressing a desire to "play with them right away," prosecutors said. He also allegedly used the app to set up a meeting time and location.
Dorame -- who used the online monikers "dadboss99" and "SEXYCONN" - - also used the app to distribute sexually explicit images of children between 4 and 6 years old, prosecutors said.
Once he enters his plea, Dorame faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison.
