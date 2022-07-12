Echo Park - Several homeless people who had been living near the entrance to the 2 Freeway have been relocated and the site is being prepared for new landscaping.
A ceremonial groundbreaking was held last Thursday for the $720,000 project on a sloping piece of public property between Glendale Boulevard and Allesandro Street, according to a statement from City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell.
Seven homeless people who had formerly been living at the site have been placed in transitional housing, according to the council office.
"This is proof that housing people and moving important public works projects forward are not mutually exclusive," O'Farrell said in a statement.
Dan Halden, a spokesperson for O'Farrell, said a service provider will continue to offer shelter and services to other homeless people who may emerge in the area.
Planned improvements for the hillside median include erosion prevention, repairs to a retaining wall, surface drainage, a new irrigation system, and nearly 500 drought-tolerant California native plants. The project is being coordinated by StreetsLA (the Bureau of Street Services), and is expected to be completed by the fall.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
Since it's O'Farrell's district... is the plan to leave the ugly chain link fences up forever -- but ro claim that we're just waiting for the plants to get established?
