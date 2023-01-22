Map of Sunset and Reservoir

Google Maps

Echo Park -- One man was killed and another was in critical condition after their motorcycle crashed into a light pole Saturday night, police said.

The crash was reported at about 10:40 pm on Sunset Boulevard near Reservoir Street, said LAPD spokesperson Norma Eisenman. The crash pccired on a curving section of Sunset lined with numerous restaurants, bars and shops.

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!

Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.

Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!

Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023

—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Load comments