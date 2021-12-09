Echo Park -- Dunable Guitar Shop is a progression of Sacha Dunable’s passion for the instrument.

He founded the prog-metal band Intronaut in 2004 (still going strong), and started making guitars out of a garage in the Valley in 2011. That evolved into a 4,000-square foot manufacturing center in Bell Gardens, where most of Dunable’s five guitar lines are made.

In June, Dunable opened the first showroom for his eponymous guitar brand in the old American Apparel building on Sunset Boulevard.

Sacha grew up in Santa Monica but now calls Echo Park home. “I’ve just always loved this particular sub area of the side of town,” he said. “Everything good is here. All of the good restaurants, music venues, everything.”

Why did you open a guitar shop in Echo Park?

I was looking for more warehouse space, and in that search I found out that this was available. I live just around the corner. In the back of my mind I’m like “that would be a really great place for a guitar shop.” Not that I’m looking to open a “real” guitar shop, like a Guitar Center, but I felt this would be a cool place to do what is basically a showroom for our brand. It’s a place for people to come and see our guitars in person.

What motivated you to get into this business?

There’s a lot of years where you’re not really earning a great living from touring and whatnot. At a certain point, I started to get into the repair aspect of guitar stuff, guitar teching. It allowed me to earn a living in between doing all that.

After a few years, I started making guitars for myself and my bandmates. You tour with enough other bands who see those guitars, and they want them, and other people see them playing guitars, and before you know it, you have a guitar brand.

I started off with basically nothing, a toolbox full of screwdrivers. There was a lot of learning, messed up a bunch of times and finally learned how to do it properly.

What’s your inspiration for guitar design?

They do kind of resemble aspects of other classic guitars. I’m just a fan of guitar aesthetics and different things you can play around with.

Do you expect foot traffic, people to pop in?

That’s just not how guitar sales are done these days. I think those kind of people might go to Guitar Center and browse. People who come here are locals for sure - we have a great repair tech here. We have all the accessories you could ever want.

How do you balance this responsibility with your band responsibility?

I think we enjoy just making the music a little more than the grind of touring life. Life is just different and always evolving.