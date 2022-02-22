Echo Park - The Citibank building - the tallest building in the neighborhood and a familiar landmark in the heart of Sunset Boulevard commercial strip - has been sold.

The eight-story building was purchased for $51 by a real estate investment trust called CMCT, and a co-investor, CMCT said.

The company plans to upgrade the building topped by a helipad into creative office space for entertainment, media and tech companies. The lobby and communal areas in the nearly 100,000-square-foot building will also be upgraded.

CMCT is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, a large real estate firm that has developed several retail and residential projects in Silver Lake.

The seller was Foursquare Church, the evangelical Pentecostal Christian denomination founded by preacher Aimee Semple McPherson. The church had owned the building since 1977, and had also owned the land in the 1960s before developers purchased it for construction.

Foursquare also formerly kept corporate offices in the building but began moving out two years ago, the church reported in March 2020.

Also known as the Rolf K. McPherson Building, the eight-story mid-rise dates back to 1965. It was one among many multistoried office buildings erected by the former California Federal Savings & Loan during the post-war building boom.

Other Cal Fed projects from this period included a modernist commercial building at Eagle Rock Boulevard and Merton Avenue. Like the Echo Park building, the Eagle Rock structure also now bears a Citibank logo.