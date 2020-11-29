LADWP LA Department of Water and Power vehicle

Echo Park -- A power outage has knocked out service to more than 2,200 LADWP customers this afternoon.

It's not clear what knocked out service, but the LADWP outage page said full service is not expected to be restored until 5:30 pm. An estimated 2,226 customers were without electricity shortly before 3 pm.

One Eastsider reader who lives near Clinton and Alvarado streets said her home lost power at about 1:30 pm.

