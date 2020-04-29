Echo Park - Podcasts are the perfect expression for our current times - specifically, the times that started about a month and a half ago. Podcasts can be made while locked up at home, yet offer enough room for analyzing what has changed, and what has always kind of been like this, even though we didn’t notice it.

“My mom once told me that, for my sixth birthday, I asked her for a birthday party - but with no people, only the presents. I haven’t changed that much. The quarantine life suits me well,” said Fernando Sanchez in his podcast journal, "Midlife Quarantine." The Echo Park filmmaker and writer covers universal topics - love, heroism, family, personal hygiene - under the new light in which they’ve recently been cast.

"I use my personal history as a Mexican-born, first-generation immigrant raised in greater Los Angeles; my life as an artist, filmmaker and writer living in Echo Park; my recent experience with the loss of a parent, all as material to connect with the emotional landscape caused by the pandemic," Sanchez told The Eastsider.

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

He noted two episodes that have been particularly popular - each of which is essentially a quarantine take on a lingering, non-quarantine issue. In "Love in a Time of Quarantine," he portrays the landscape of being locked down alone, or with someone you love, or with someone you no longer love. In "Einstein was a Cochino," he discusses pandemic precautions from the perspective of a lifelong slob. ("Cochino" means pig, or nasty.)

"This feels like some cruel, Darwin joke. I’m unfit to survive," he says. "Really, life? You want to keep all the obsessive-compulsive paranoid people in the world? And get rid of all these careless, impulsive, action-oriented people that make life so exciting and charming?"

"Midlife Quarantine" is available on several podcast platforms, including Anchor FM, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.